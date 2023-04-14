By Mike Sebalu

Youth leaders under the Inter-party Youth Platform want Makerere University leadership to review the current guild statute which contains what they termed as “draconian provisions” that undermine the enjoyment of the right to belong to a political party.

The platform brings together 9 political parties including the ruling National Resistance Movement, Alliance for National Transformation, Conservative Party, and the Democratic Party.

Others are Forum for Democratic Change, JEMA, People’s Progressive Party, National Unity Platform, Uganda Federal Alliance and Uganda People’s Congress.

Addressing the press from Sheraton Hotel on Friday, members of the platform said the current Makerere guild statute provisions undermine article 29 of the Constitution of Uganda and section 3(2) of the Political Parties and Organisations Act.

The platform chairperson, Abdul Wahab Kasozi said the current process of electing leaders at Makerere University using online platforms should be reviewed as it disenfranchises some voters.

“Article 29 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda clause 1(e) and Section 3 (2) of the Political Parties and Organisations Act provides for freedom of association which includes the freedom to form and join associations or unions, including trade unions and political and other civic organisations. Therefore, the decision by Makerere University Council to disqualify student leaders from participating in the guild elections on account of their affiliations to political parties must stop,” Kasozi said.

Mr. David Musiri, the National Unity Platform head of Institutions and Youth wing deputy leader says whatever is taking place at Makerere University regarding elections is an attack on the democracy to the multi-party system and an insult to student’s deliberations.

“We thought of very many fronts. One would be an industrial action and two; we would go to the courts of law to challenge the statute because we believe as Ugandans we have a supreme law in this country and we are going to challenge the suspensions of the two National Unity Platform guild contestants; Margret Nattabi and Sulaiman Namwoza who were disqualified over holding an illegal guild presidential debate at Mitchell Hall on the night of April 5, in which one Robert Sserunjogi, a second-year student from the College of Natural Science, was severely injured,” Musiri vowed.

Nine students are participating in this year’s 89th guild elections including; Mr. Sabiiti Akankunda, Mr. Julius Birigwa, Mr. Robert Maseruka, Ms. Baraka Nkoyooyo, and Mr. Oremo Odwee.

Others are Mr. Mark Ssebunya, Mr. Andrew Lubinga, Mr. Evans Murungi, and Mr. Emmanuel Wanyama.