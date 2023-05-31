By Babra Anyait

Youth are spearheading the job creation movement in Elgon region with a target of creating 125,000 opportunities by 2030.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the Elgon Region Spotlight, an initiative aimed at boosting agriculture productivity and unlocking the full potential of the Elgon region, the Managing Director Gudie Leisure Farm Gudula Naiga Basaza said that the youth are committed to establishing five major industries in each of the 50 parishes including the feed mill industry, animal industry, service industry, bistro franchise, and nutraceutical industry.

Basaza added that the industries are comprised of 30 cottage industries that have the potential of

creating employment opportunities for 30,000 youth agripreneur champions in each district when fully operational.

Local stakeholders and government officials have come together to address the challenges faced by

commercial agriculture and agro-processing.

The collaborative efforts aim to revolutionize the agricultural sector and propel economic growth in the area.