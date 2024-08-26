A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) promoting women’s rights has urged youth to utilize innovative digital platforms to bridge gaps that can lead to misconceptions and misinterpretations of policies.

Speaking at the National Legal Empowerment Hackathon 2024 in Kampala, Sandra Aceng, the Executive Director of WOUGNET, emphasized that the event aims to bring together innovators and stakeholders from across the country to develop groundbreaking solutions and ideas that can be adopted by relevant actors to foster women’s freedom of expression (FOE) and access to information (A2I).

“Despite the existing legal frameworks, many women rights defenders continue to face various barriers that threaten the existing and operation of CSOs,” she said.

She added that the hackathon presents a unique opportunity for CSOs to leverage their collective expertise in technology, law, and activism to safeguard fundamental human rights.