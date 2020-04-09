BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

Local leaders in the different divisions of Kampala have expressed worry that the Covid-19 lockdown has rendered many youth redundant.

A mini survey conducted by KFM in the divisions of Nakawa and Makindye has revealed that most youths who used to operate as taxi conductors and boda-boda riders have now resorted to playing cards for survival.

Many youth are now seen playing cards in corridors and hidden corners of dilapidated houses to escape the roving eyes of patrolling security personnel.

Paul Ikote, a former taxi conductor at Kintintale stage says, he used to earn between Shs15000-2000 a day but now has alternative source of income hence turning to playing cards.

He explains that for one to be allowed to play, a fee ranging from Shs 2,000 to 10,000 is charged depending ones capacity and the winner takes it all.