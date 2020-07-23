

By George Muron

A section of youth in Soroti district have refused to pick application forms for Emyooga program over alleged extortion.

They accuse community development officers and commercial officers of going against the President’s guidelines on the program to charge beneficiaries a fee for registration.

Emyooga is a new presidential initiative on wealth and job creation which is centered on a variety of enterprises.

It’s also part of the broader NRM principle of socio-economic transformation in which the government has committed itself to convert 68 per cent of the country’s homesteads from subsistence farming to market oriented production.

Emmanuel Okwakol, NRM youth chairperson eastern division in Soroti municipality says the charges have scared away most people.

Okwakol says each group seeking registration at the CDOs offices either in the municipality is charged Shs 50,000 for a certificate and another Ushs 30,000 for a court stamp.

William Wilberforce Tukei the Soroti RDC has called an emergency meeting to address the matter which he says is being investigated.