The Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake has taken the government to court seeking compensation for the torturous acts by officers of the Uganda Police Force.

In his petition filed before the Civil Division on the High court, Zaake specifically mentions Bob Kagarura, the Wamala Regional police commander, Alex Mwine, the Mityana district police commander, Elly Womonya, the commandant Special investigations unit and Abel Kandinho, head CMI as his tormentors.

Zaake who is currently admitted at Lubaga hospital says he was arrested on April 19th from his home at Buswabulongo village, Mityana district by military and police officers and later taken to Mityana police station.

Zaake says that he was kicked, slapped and sprayed with an unknown substance in the eyes which almost destroyed his sight.

He contends that the above police officers also conducted an illegal search in his house and in the process, he could not locate the Shs15 million that he had saved for a project.

Zaake adds that court should order the Attorney General, who is the chief government advisor to pay him for the damages caused, inhumane violations that he was subjected to while in custody and drop the pending criminal charges against him before the Mityana chief magistrates court.