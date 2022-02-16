By Ritah Kemigisa

Deputy Speaker Anita Among has sent Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake who is also a Parliamentary Backbench Commissioner to the Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline for alleged misconduct and misbehavior.

Raising on a matter of national importance, MP Martin Ojara Mapenduzi said he intended to move a motion to have Zaake relieved of his duties as a commissioner for demeaning the integrity of Parliament and Office of the Speaker.

Zaake is accused of using offensive language in one of his social media posts to his social media to express his dissatisfaction with the Deputy Speaker’s statement regarding his alleged torture.

In his Twitter post, Zaake regarded the Deputy Speaker as a “dishonest person” who lacks “intelligential prowess.”

While referring the matter to the discipline committee, Among revealed that whereas under normal circumstances, she was supposed to step aside from presiding over a matter that involves her personality, she had to do so because the Speaker is still indisposed.