Parliament’s Rules Privileges and Discipline Committee has set Friday, October 20 as the commencement date for inquiring into allegations leveled against the Mityana Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Francis Zaake about the defamatory statements he is said to have made against the Rakai Woman, MP Ms Juliet Kinyamatama on Independence Day.

Speaking to KFM this afternoon minutes after caucusing with colleagues on the committee about the schedule, the chairperson of the committee, Mr Abdu Katuntu indicated that the probe will commence on Friday.

“As you were aware, there was one matter which was referred to us a few months back, however, we haven’t been able to resolve it because Hon Francis Zaake many times he was not able and he wrote to us requesting for an adjournment,” Mr Katuntu said.

He added: “Arising out of that, the matter was referred to us for process, we have also resolved that matter is going to be resolved in 14 days and we are beginning on Friday. We are making communication to everybody concerned.”

This comes just days after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa last Thursday referred the matter to the said committee. Whereas Mr Tayebwa allotted the committee up to 45 days to report back to the House, the committee chairperson, Mr. Katuntu, said his team will expedite the matter and report back in just 14 days.

Mr Tayebwa in an unusual manner adjourned plenary last week after a scuffle erupted in the House as a section of female MPs attempted to beat up Mr Zaake.

In the lead to the scuffle, Ms Kinyamatama had demanded and her call to have the clip in which her counterpart Mr Zaake allegedly used derogatory language against her. Minutes after this, Mr Tayebwa was compelled to adjourn the session due to the rage that engulfed the House.