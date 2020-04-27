Naguru-based Iran-Uganda hospital has referred Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake to Nsambya hospital after he reportedly failed to respond to the treatment administered.

This is according to a medical report issued by the hospital that was read this morning by Jinja East Municipality MP Paul Mwiru at a news conference held at the People Power offices in Kamwokya.

The report shows that Zaake is unable to see after he was reportedly sprayed with an unknown chemical in the eyes and allegedly tortured.

Zaake was arrested on April 19th 2020, for reportedly distributing food to vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, and detained at Mityana police station from where he was taken to the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka, but police is yet to comment on his health condition.

Meanwhile the People Power movement has demanded his unconditional release and tasked government to take action against the NRM MPs who have equally defied the President’s directives on social distancing and gathered huge numbers of people for food distribution.

Kyadondo East MP, the people Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has listed some of them as; Kyotera County MP Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo, Ssembabule MP Hanifa Kawoya and Wakiso district Woman MP Rosemary Sseninde.