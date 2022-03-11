By Benjamin Jumbe

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been removed from the parliamentary commission due to indiscipline and misconduct.

It follows a motion tabled by Gulu municipality MP Ojara Mapenduzi calling for Zake’s removal after he reportedly attacked the deputy speaker Anita Among through his social media platforms of twitter and facebook.

A total of 161 MPs voted out of whom 155 supported the motion to decommission him, 4 voted against while 2 votes were invalid.

Members of the opposition however walked out ahead of the voting after please from the Leader of opposition Mathius Mpuuga for the house to desist taking a decision basing on emotions fell on deaf ears.

The rules privileges and discipline Committee chaired by Abdu Katuntu which had investigated the complaint had earlier tabled its report before the House recommending among other things that Zake apologies.

The deputy speaker who presided over the sitting said Zake will be required to apologise to the House within one week, asking the opposition to present another name.