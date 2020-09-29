Hearing of the torture case filed by Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake against 4 senior police officers has been pushed to January 2021.

In a session that was closed to journalists, High Court Judge Esther Nambayo has ordered the parties to file written submissions and report back to court on January 13th 2021 for mention of the case.

In May 2020, Zaake through his lawyer Eron Kiiza dragged government to court seeking compensation for the alleged torturous acts they say were meted on him by officers of the Uganda Police Force.

Zaake specifically mentions Bob Kagarura; the Wamala Regional Police Commander, Mityana District Police Commander Alex Mwine, Elly Womonya; the Commandant Special Investigations Unit and Abel Kandinho, the head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence as his tormentors.

The MP who now moves with the help of crutches contends that he was arrested on April 19th 2020 from his home in Buswabulongo village, Mityana district by both military and police officers who detained him at Mityana police station.

He claims that while in their custody, he was kicked, slapped and sprayed with an unknown substance in the eyes which almost destroyed his sight and wants court to order the Attorney General to pay him damages for all the alleged inhumane violations that he was subjected to while in custody.