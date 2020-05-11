By Daily Nation

Zambia will Monday be shutting its border with Tanzania after the country witnessed the highest spike of COVID-19 infections on Saturday.

As it widened screening, Zambia recorded 85 cases on a single day with three deaths related to the pandemic.

Of the cases, 76 were recorded in Nakonde, the border town with Tunduma in Tanzania.

On Sunday, the country recorded 15 new cases after 250 tests.