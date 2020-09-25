

By Rashim Nabanja

Musician, Zayn Malik and American Fashion model, Gigi Hadid are head over heels in love with their newly born baby girl who was born over the weekend.

The couple shared the news through their Instagram accounts where Gigi posted a picture of the baby holding onto her father’s thumb and revealing how the baby has changed their lives.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn too shared another picture of the baby gripping on to his fore finger and captioned it:

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful, to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Followers couldn’t hide their excitement as they too shared messages congratulating the couple.

Oliviaculpo commented: “Ahhhh!!! HUGE congrats!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel.”

Jennifer_yepez also wrote: “Omg congrats!!! You’re gonna be the best mom ever so happy for you guys.”

Tommyhilfiger wrote: “We’re extremely happy for you and Zayn!!!Welcome to the world baby girl.”

Other celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry both welcomed baby girls this year.