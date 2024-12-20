The Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Mwanga II, Kampala, has ordered nine youths to defend themselves against charges of trespassing and attempting to defame Pastor Robert Kayanja by falsely accusing him of sodomy in 2021.

Presiding Magistrate Adams Byarugaba issued the ruling on Friday after reviewing evidence from 13 prosecution witnesses and analyzing various exhibits, including audio recordings, phone records, and medical examination forms.

The court determined that a prima facie case had been established against each of the nine suspects, requiring them to provide an explanation before a final verdict is delivered.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence indicating that the youths, former employees of Lubaga Miracle Centre, misused their salaries and devised a plan to extort money from Pastor Kayanja by falsely accusing him of sodomy.

On September 17, 2021, the suspects allegedly forced their way into Lubaga Miracle Cathedral, shouted obscenities, and intentionally harassed Pastor Kayanja.

Following their arrest and detention, the suspects gave false statements to police, claiming they had been sodomized by Pastor Kayanja, despite medical examinations revealing no such evidence.

The court rejected the youths’ lawyers’ challenge to the prosecution’s evidence, agreeing with Chief Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya that conspiracy can be inferred through circumstantial evidence, even if formed in secrecy.

The nine suspects, three of whom remain in custody, are scheduled to return to court on January 24, 2025. They have not yet indicated whether they will provide sworn or unsworn testimony or remain silent.