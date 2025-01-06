Police in Kampala have banned Ugandan artistes from moving with more than five people to and from venues they are booked to perform following last week’s violent exchanges between two gangs led by musicians Pius Mayanja, alias Pallaso and Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin.

“Kampala Metropolitan Police and joint security team do not want to see any artiste moving with a group of youths who are hooligans or whose intentions is to cause havoc. The resolution is that musicians are supposed to move with a few selected people, and not 10 or 20 as a gang. They have resolved that no artiste will be allowed to move with more than five people in his or her group. If police gets you with more than five people, they will be screened and the rest be detained,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango told journalists on Monday. Read more