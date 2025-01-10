Members of the Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), in a recent meeting, urged the leadership to urgently provide funds to complete the digitalization of the party’s membership register before schools reopen.

Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communications at the NRM secretariat, told KFM that the digitalization process, which concluded approximately two weeks ago, revealed some gaps that need to be addressed before the final register is released to the public. This release is intended to precede further electoral programs, as stipulated in the election roadmap.

“The Central Executive committee was very happy with the progress of the register and they resolved to ask the top leadership to make the funds available urgently to complete the register exercise,” Mr Dombo said.

Chaired by the National Vice Chairperson, Al Haj Moses Kigongo, the members also received the proposed roadmap for the party’s general elections, which they are currently reviewing before its anticipated approval in February.