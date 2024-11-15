The renowned Nyege Nyege International Cultural Music Festival has commenced in Jinja City, bringing with it a vibrant atmosphere and economic potential. This ninth edition is being held at the Jinja Golf Course field, drawing both local and international attention.

Jinja traders are eagerly anticipating a surge in business, hoping to capitalise on the influx of festival-goers. The City Principal Commercial Officer, Mr Rogers Kubwooyo, said the event’s international profile could greatly benefit Uganda’s global image. Read more