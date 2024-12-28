By Fred Mwambu

Rodgers Sebyondya controls the ball deep on the right wing, cuts through, looks up, and then delivers a precise pass. Moses Ocoman controls and fires Myda into the lead away to Gaddafi in Entebbe. The seamless telepathic communication between the duo climaxes in a spirited celebration at the corner flag. Despite that moment of brilliance, Myda eventually lost the game 2-1.

What most fans at the Entebbe Works Grounds did not know is that Ocoman is living with a hearing impairment, he is deaf. Being a deaf player in a sport that relies heavily on communication can be very challenging but the support of teammates and coaches has pushed Ocoman.