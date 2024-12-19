By Andrew Mwanguhya

Denis Omedi’s rabona goal against KCCA finished sixth in Africa and third-best in the world. Strange. Right? Well, a few things could try to explain it.

Voting for the Fifa Puskas Award was evenly split between fans and a panel of Fifa Legends, while the Caf Goal of the Year vote was determined 70 percent by fans and 30 percent by a technical panel of experts.

What this suggests is that the team of experts, maybe, provided the checks and balances in the Puskas vote, while the Caf category was largely left to the fans, where patriotism and emotions often override the technical aspects. Read more