By Andrew Mwanguhya

A match ago, Uganda had all the power to end top of Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But after the 2-0 home defeat to a country they have never beaten, anywhere – South Africa, all the Cranes can do is finish strong.

Uganda, who had already qualified before their game against South Africa, wrap their qualification campaign away to Congo Brazzaville, a country they have beaten five out of nine times, on Tuesday. Read more