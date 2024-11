By Andrew Mwanguhya

Uganda have had six opportunities to beat South Africa and on each the Cranes have fallen short. Two of those came in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers, both of which Uganda lost.

They include the 1-0 defeat at Namboole in 2004 courtesy of a Benni McCarthy penalty. Two others were friendlies, a defeat and draw for Uganda, and another stalemate in Cosafa Cup, where the Cranes featured as guests.