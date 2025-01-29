The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) reassured Ugandans on Wednesday that its collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) remains ongoing despite the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The situation around the Uganda-Congo border was calm on Tuesday after M23 rebels captured Goma, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UPDF’s Major General Felix Kulayigye said that Uganda is primarily facing the challenge of displaced refugees crossing into Uganda.

“Operation Shujaa is in Ituri and the M23 conflict is in North Kivu and now they are moving towards the south. So, on our part, we have had no problem and our operations with FARDC continue,” he said.

He added that the country is prepared.