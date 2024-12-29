By NOELINE NABUKENYA

Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has distanced himself from an upscale apartment in Kazo Central Zone, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, which locals claim is partly blocking an access road.

Some residents, who own rental houses in the area, allege the nine-storey building belongs to Gen Otafiire. They say their repeated pleas to remove the pillars obstructing the access road have been ignored.

“I do not own any land in Nansana, I have never owned any land there. I cannot even dig a grave there. If the building is mine, then let them tear it down and see if I complain,” Gen Otafiire stated in a tweet on December 27. Read more