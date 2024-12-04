Over 11,000 students from Kyambogo University are set to graduate in various disciplines during the institution’s 20th graduation ceremony.

Addressing journalists at the university offices on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Professor Eli Katunguka revealed that a total of 11,721 students, including 6,017 females and 5,704 males, will graduate during the four-day ceremony at the main campus in Banda, Kampala.

The four-day ceremony will commence on December 10th and conclude on the 13th at the institution’s main campus.

Unlike previous years when the event was held over three days, Professor Katunguka explained that this year’s ceremony will extend to four days due to the increased number of graduands.

“Last year, the university graduated 10,926 graduates. This year, the numbers have risen by 795. We are deviating from our normal practice of a three-day graduation because of the large number of students. We do not want to keep parents waiting until late as we did previously,” he said.

The university will confer at least eight PhDs and 219 master’s degrees in various fields.

Professor Katunguka noted an increase in the number of students graduating with PhDs and master’s degrees at the institution.