The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) said Monday that marking of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) was going on “smoothly” after about 259 examiners stormed out of marking centres protesting low pay.

The Board contracted at least 7,000 examiners to mark the UCE scripts for both the new curriculum and the transitional/old curriculum examinations this year. Senior examiners reported on November 30 for coordination with subject officers. The rest of the examiners reported to the 14 marking centres on December 6 for further coordination and preparations for effective marking.