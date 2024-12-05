Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expressed disappointment at the Ministry of Works and Transport for its officials’ failure to attend Thursday’s session.

Top officials from the ministry had been summoned to appear before the committee to address findings from the Auditor General’s report on the Multinational Lake Victoria Maritime Communications and Transport Project, valued at over Shs61 billion.

Committee Vice Chairperson, Gorreth Namugga, expressed frustration over the ministry’s absence without explanation. She insisted that officials must appear to provide accountability.

“We have spent government money today, these are resources. Members have signed in the book because they have attended and we shall be paid. We cannot just allow this impunity, the minister [of Works and transport] must know that we cannot take this for granted,” Namugga said on Thursday.

The project was intended to establish a maritime communication network on Lake Victoria and a regional maritime rescue communication center, among other initiatives.