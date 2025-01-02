Police in Kampala Metropolitan are investigating a brutal attack that occurred at Kizungu zone, Makindye Division, Kampala District, on January 2, 2025, leaving a trail of destruction and injuries.

The incident was reported by Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, a 28-year-old musician and resident of Kizungu zone. According to police reports, the suspects, including Mayanja Pius, alias Pallaso, and others, allegedly committed the crimes of suspected aggravated robbery and malicious damage.

The victims have been identified as Nyanzi Joseph, Mugabi Julius, and Becker. Read more