The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has urged parents and guardians to take a keen interest in monitoring and shaping the behavior of their children during the long holiday period.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, the party’s head of media and communication, Faizo Muzeyi, emphasized the importance of parents dedicating time to their children, listening to them, and providing guidance.

“This parenting work is not a role of teachers as they tend to think. A high breed of discipline is expected of the girl child in the holiday,” he said.

He added that to prevent idle behavior, children should be encouraged to engage in skillful and productive activities while at home.