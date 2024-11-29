Parliament has tasked the government to explain how Bank of Uganda’s accounts were allegedly hacked, resulting in the theft of approximately Shs60 billion.

The matter was raised by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, following media reports that over Shs60 billion had been stolen from the central bank in less than a minute.

State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, confirmed the incident but dismissed the reported amount as exaggerated. He revealed that two courses of action were being pursued and that a comprehensive statement would be presented within a month.

“We cannot discuss what is being investigated. It is good we have the information in one month’s time when we come back. We shall be able to ask the minister to give us feedback,” the Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Ms Anita Among said.