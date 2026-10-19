Parliament leadership explains ongoing human resource audit

By Ibrahim Kavuma

Parliament leadership has explained the ongoing human resource audit and verification exercise, saying it is only meant to identify staffing needs, guide recruitment and ensure proper staff deployment.

Susan Jolly Abeja, a Commissioner of Parliament and chairperson of the Human Resource Committee, acknowledges concerns about suspicious accelerated promotions, emphasizing that promotions must follow established procedures, qualifications and experience.

Ms.Abeja allays fears and tension among parliament staff who face an uncertain future at the institution, saying the exercise is only meant to help strengthen institutional performance and improve service delivery.

“No action will be taken against parliamentary staff without a thorough human resource audit and validation exercise”, said Ms Abeja.

She assured staff that their concerns would be handled fairly, transparently and equitably, adding that the verification exercise was intended to support institutional development and improve the delivery of services.

“This validation might even help us, maybe somebody was misplaced somewhere. We can even take that person to answer because you go to Hansard, they are crying, they are understaffed. So I think the complete number of staff and what is required in the institution, we can give the public after this validation and after the human resource audit report, which is already almost out,” Ms Abeja said.

She told journalists at Parliament on Monday that staff found to be improperly deployed may be reassigned in line with their qualifications, responsibilities and applicable regulations. Ms. Abeja added that there is no cause for alarm emphasizing that the exercise is lawful and necessary, and is not intended to target or harm anyone.

She called on all staff to cooperate with the officials from the Public Service Ministry to ensure a smooth process, saying it will improve institutional efficiency and service delivery.

Earlier on Monday, there was tension and uncertainty at parliament as the ministry of public service officials arrived for the verification of staff academic qualifications.

This is after a meeting that preceded this exercise, involving parliament staff and presided over by speaker Jacob Oboth Oboth, was adjourned until further notice over unclear reasons.

Sources who attended the 40-minute meeting said the Speaker asked the staff to remain firm during the verification process.

The exercise is meant to establish whether the more than 300 staff members were recruited in accordance with the required procedures.



The verification exercise that covers staff across various parliamentary departments, comes after the Speaker last week ordered for scrutiny and assessment of all parliamentary employees’ records.