BY REUTERS

Santos won promotion back to Brazil’s Serie A with a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Monday as Pele’s former club secured top flight status a year after being relegated for the first time.

Santos, who celebrated their 112th anniversary earlier this year, were relegated in December when they lost 2-1 to Fortaleza in the final round of fixtures.

However, goals first-half from Wendel and Romulo Otero on Monday ensured they bounced straight back up and took them to within touching distance of the Serie B title.

“The joy of making history. A source of honour and joy,” Brazilian forward Guilherme told ge.globo.

“Truly, a difficult year. The fans deserve it too much, every member of staff at the centre, the board of directors. I’m at a loss for words.”

Late Brazilian great Pele helped Santos become one of the most famous clubs in world football, with the coastal city side enjoying a golden era in the 1950s and 1960s that saw them win 10 state and six Brazilian league titles.

In addition to Pele, Santos have produced a host of elite players such as Neymar, former AC Milan forward Robinho and Real Mardrid’s Rodrygo.

“It was the most difficult year in the history of this club,” midfielder Joao Schmidt said. “A lot of courage … It’s almost mission accomplished, we’re looking for the title.”

Santos have a five-point lead in Serie B with two games to go.