A section of leaders from the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) submitted several documents to the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, fulfilling the requirements for registration as a fully-fledged political party.

Among the submitted documents were signatures of supporters from across the country and copies of the party’s constitution.

An election officer from the political parties desk, Mr. Vincent Mulokozi, received the documents.

Wafula Oguttu, who led the delegation, urged the commission to expedite the verification process. He expressed confidence that all requirements had been met and that the party would soon receive a registration certificate.

“Most of these members have been FDC members, the structures are FDC and it was much easier for us to get the work done,” he said.

The Commission recently announced that 11 organizations had expressed interest in applying for registration and had been cleared to solicit signatures as required by law.