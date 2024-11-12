The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) is demanding an apology from National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, commonly known as Bobi Wine, for allegedly using abusive language against their chairperson, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, at a rally in Soroti City recently.

Kyagulanyi is accused of making statements against President Museveni and General Muhoozi, suggesting that the two had enslaved the people of Teso.

Speaking to the media at the PLU offices in Ntinda on Tuesday, Michael Mawanda, the league’s Director of Mobilization, denied these allegations. He stated that Kainerugaba and his father have been working tirelessly for the benefit of all Ugandans, without exception.

Mawanda urged Kyagulanyi to seek other ways to gather support, rather than focusing his criticism on individuals who, through their sacrifices, helped liberate and stabilize Uganda both economically and politically.

“We would like to categorically state and inform the people of Uganda and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba that the people of Uganda are not slaves neither is General Kainerugaba stupid,” Mawanda said.

Mawanda also called on Kyagulanyi to apologize to both the president and the PLU chairperson, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, emphasizing that they both have the country’s best interests at heart.