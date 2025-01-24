By Priscilla Maloba

Police have rescinded their earlier order cancelling a highly-publicized music show of singer Manisul Ssemanda, known by his stage name as King Saha. In a Friday morning statement, police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke said the show will go on this evening as planned at Cricket Oval Lugogo, Kampala but the pavilion was out of bounds.

"On January 23, 2025, the Uganda Police Force halted a local music event planned for January 24, 2025, organized by Mr Galabuzi Denis Benon of Umoja Management LTD. Today, a joint security team, along with the event organizers and venue managers, have met at the cricket oval to re-evaluate how the event can proceed while adhering to previously recommended safety measures," Mr Kituuma said.