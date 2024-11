By Priscilla Maloba

Police are still searching for assailants who opened fire on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s vehicle 10 months ago, leaving his driver dead. The incident happened at around 9pm at Bwalakata Junction in Namungoona, Kasubi in Rubaga Division on January 2.

“The hunt for the suspects in the matter is still on,” the police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said yesterday in an interview. Read more