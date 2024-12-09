BY REUTERS

Former Portugal and Manchester United winger Nani announced his retirement on Sunday at the age of 38.

Nani joined United in 2007 and went on to make 230 appearances for the club, scoring 41 goals. He won the Champions League in his first season and went on to win four Premier League titles and two League Cups in eight seasons.

“The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player,” Nani wrote on social media.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!”

Nani, who has been playing in the Portuguese top flight this season for his hometown club Estrela Amadora, played his last game against his former club Sporting last month.

He also played for Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory and Adana Demirspor.

Nani scored 24 goals in 112 caps for Portugal, winning the European Championship in 2016.