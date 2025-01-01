By Busein Samilu

Government recently announced that electricity costs in Uganda will decrease further after it officially took over the power distribution and sales operations that had been privatised nearly 20 years ago.

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) has received two licences, including those for distribution and sales, from the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), marking the end of Umeme Ltd’s 20-year concession.

At a ceremony held at the state-owned Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa assured the public that the cost of electricity would continue to decline.