Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija has expressed concern over the poor management and storage of exhibits in various courts, including the High Court Criminal Division, where old bombs were discovered in the exhibit stores.

Speaking at the Annual Magistrates and Registrars Conference in Kampala recently, Dr. Zeija stressed the need for proper exhibit management to prevent risks to court users and staff.

Dr. Zeija revealed that the old bombs found in the High Court exhibit stores posed a significant safety risk. Police officers warned that some older bombs can spontaneously detonate.

“When we brought police to come try take them away, I was surprised that some of those old bombs can go off on their own. The exhibit store was under my office, I used to sit there. I could imagine a bomb going off on its own,” he said.

Additionally, a loaded gun was found in a Nakapiripirit court, further highlighting the need for proper exhibit storage.

The conference, attended by over 500 magistrates, aimed to promote discussion and learning among judicial officers to enhance their skills and knowledge in administering justice.

Dr. Zeija also emphasized the need for judicial officers to take pride in their work environment and ensure well-maintained court facilities.

Furthermore, Dr. Zeija condemned the practice of judicial officers trading in bail, warning that it undermines the Judiciary’s integrity and erodes public trust. He added that judicial officers must exercise their power judiciously and maintain high standards of integrity.

Dr. Zeija also encouraged judicial officers to engage with stakeholders, promote Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, and maintain a strong understanding of the law.

He expressed concern about case backlogs, delayed judgments, and adjournments without communication, urging judicial officers to prioritize older cases and manage their workloads effectively.