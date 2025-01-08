Prosecutors at the General Court Martial in Makindye are seeking to amend the charge sheet against Dr. Kizza Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya. Initially accused of illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, they may now face additional charges and involve new suspects.

This development follows the emergence of new details during the investigation, according to Col. Raphael Mugisha, who led the prosecution.

Military sources have indicated that charges of treachery may be added to the charge sheet, although this has not been confirmed.

The defense team, consisting of 29 lawyers, presented their instructions, which were accepted by the court, on Tuesday, pending a typed version.

Lawyer Erias Lukwago expressed frustration regarding the difficulties in accessing their clients at Luzira Prison.

The court further remanded Dr. Besigye and Lutaale until January 13, 2025.

Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe stated that the court would deliberate on the conduct of Besigye’s lawyer, Eron Kiiza, referencing previous warnings he received for shouting in court and banging on metal objects. Kiiza was arrested on Tuesday and sentenced to nine months in jail.