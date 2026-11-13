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Public universities seek urgent financial supports to address staff shortage

KAMPALA. Public universities in Uganda are asking the government to increase its support towards addressing the challenge of inadequate staffing, with current levels standing at between 34 and 35 percent of the required workforce.

 

The Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Professor Eli Katunguka says the shortage is affecting the delivery of university programmes, particularly in Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Teacher Education.

 

He has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to intervene and push for increased government funding to enable public universities recruit and retain more academic staff.

 

Speaking during a strategic engagement on the AgriFoSe2030 Uganda Hub at Kyambogo University, Katunguka said universities are also struggling to retain highly qualified professionals, particularly engineers with PhD qualifications, because the private sector offers them more competitive salaries.

 

The Speaker Parliament Jacob Oboth challenged researchers to present practical and actionable proposals to Parliament instead of allowing their findings to remain academic conclusions.

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