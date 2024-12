Lawyers claim that there is a possibility that President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to influence the outcome of a contentious matter before the Supreme Court on whether the General Court Martial is clothed with jurisdiction to try civilians.

KFM’s Patrick Kamara hosts Mr. George Musisi, Mr. James Mawanda, and Mr Jude Byamukama for a conversation about this and more on the Hot Seat show.

Listen to the show below;