The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees disciplinary panel has suspended referee William Oloya from officiating football for six months with immediate effect.

Oloya is accused of failing to report the incidents of cautioning two players Gavin Kizito and Emojing Anthony during the match between KCCA FC and NEC in the referees’ final report.

“The FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel has suspended referee William Oloya from officiating football for six months with immediate effect. Oloya cautioned two players Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Emojong Anthony Okimaru during the KCCA FC vs NEC FC match this season in the league but never reported the incidents in his final referee’s report submitted to FUFA and UPL Secretariat,” FUFA said in a statement.

The referee has also been directed to undergo refresher training on reporting with an instructor appointed by the FUFA referees official in order to improve his reporting skills.

He has been asked to avail a report to that effect before the conclusion of the suspension failure of which he shall stay suspended until the course is done.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC lost their Uganda premier league match against Mbarara City by forfeiture following the decision by the FUFA disciplinary panel that accused the Kasasiro Boys of fielding an ineligible player Gavin Kizito Mugweri.

Mbarara City lodged a petition claiming that right back Gavin Kizito should not have featured in a match they lost 2-0 to KCCA in Kakyeka as the player had accumulated three yellow cards.

The decision means that KCCA lose the March by forfeiture as Mbarara City are awarded the three points and three goals.