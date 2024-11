By Denis Bbosa

Police have stormed back into the StarTimes Uganda Premier League like they never left. Currently sitting seventh with 11 points, the Cops are well within their season’s target of a top-eight finish under coach Simon Mugerwa. On Wednesday, they face Lugazi aiming for three points as the league returns from the international break.

"We're trying to improve game by game and this is another opportunity to do better and get a win," Mugerwa told Daily Monitor yesterday.