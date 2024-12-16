NMG’s Patrick Kamara, former MP Salaamu Musumba, and Kagoma North MP Alex Brandon Kintu sit down to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Frank Nabwiso, a towering figure in Uganda’s political landscape.

Dr. Nabwiso, a former member of the FDC Elders’ Council, passed away recently, leaving an indelible mark on the nation. Join us as we delve into Dr. Nabwiso’s contributions to Ugandan politics, his unwavering commitment to democracy, and the impact he made on the lives of many.

Listen to the show below;