Rights Body Scrutinised Over case backlog

By Darias Mark Wassajja

Parliament’s COSASE committee has recommended the retirement of Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya and other implicated commissioners, citing delayed justice, alleged financial irregularities and internal leadership wrangles.

Committee chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi says the commission’s internal conflicts have undermined its ability to protect human rights. The committee also questioned the alleged diversion of public funds and payments into personal accounts.

“The committee found that several assets were poorly documented, making it difficult to establish their location, storage and responsible custodians. It recommended proper recording and tagging of all assets, updating the asset register, and disposing of vehicles that had exceeded their useful life.

On land management, the committee noted that the Uganda Human Rights Commission continued using a building on Uganda Road that had been declared unfit for occupation as a library. It also identified undeveloped land in Gulu and Moyo, as well as unoccupied land in Soroti, Masaka and Lira.

The committee recommended following up with the Ministry of Local Government to secure approval for the land title in Lira, expedite a study on a public-private partnership to develop the land, and engage Masaka District Local Government to allocate new land to the commission.” said Muwada Nkunyingi.

He continues and say, the report reveals that 563 human rights cases have remained unresolved for at least ten years, while 11 others have dragged on for 21 years. It also found that 192 of 272 complaints received were not registered by regional offices.

“The committee cited internal conflicts among senior officials as evidence of weaknesses in leadership, administration and internal controls, saying the failure to convene tribunal meetings and resolve pending cases undermined justice and the commission’s constitutional mandate.

It recommended that the Uganda Human Rights Commission review its approach to closing cases and ensure all complaints follow fair, transparent legal procedures rather than being closed administratively by a single senior official. The committee further recommended holding Chairperson Mariam Wangadya accountable for cases prematurely closed without due process, based on her reported admission of responsibility.” said Muwada Nkunyingi.

He also said the committee has recommended investigations into the alleged financial irregularities, recovery of public funds and stronger accountability measures.

The recommendations await parliamentary consideration. The allegations do not in themselves establish criminal wrongdoing.