Kampala Archdiocese Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere revealed that over one billion shillings has been raised under the Ssaabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAFU) drive 2024.

The contributions have more than doubled compared to last year’s collections of 500 million shillings. On Thursday, over 139 million shillings was collected in both cash and pledges at the Archbishop’s residence in Kampala.

Speaking shortly after the fundraising event, the Archbishop said this year’s contributions would be extended to the rehabilitation of the Good Samaritan Sisters’ Bakateyamba home in Nalukolongo. This project is valued at 800 million shillings.

“These are not easy times econoically but you have chosen to come and do the sacrifice. That is the best offer we can give,” Ssemogerere daid on Thursday.

The Ssaabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAFU) was established by the late Archbishop of Kampala, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, in 2007 to support the work of the Church in the Kampala Archdiocese.