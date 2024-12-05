By Fahad Malik Jjingo & Muzafaru Nsubuga

Police in Kalungu District in Central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a security guard shot dead a man known among peers as a staunch fan of Arsenal Football Club based in London, UK.

The incident occurred at Afric Restaurant in Uganda Cares building in Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu District when a trigger-happy private security guard opened fire after a match between Manchester United and Arsenal, had just ended on Wednesday night, killing John Ssenyonga, 30, and injuring another only identified as Lawrence. Ssenyonga has been a carpenter at Juma Cell in Kalungu District. Read more