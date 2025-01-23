Education Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni announced on Thursday that candidates who passed the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and are eligible for secondary school (Senior One) and tertiary institutions will be selected next week.

During the release of the exam results at State House Nakasero, Ms. Museveni stated that the selection process will be held from January 30 to 31 at a venue to be announced by the Ministry of Education.

She added that the first term will begin on February 17, 2024.

Of the 786,981 students who took the exams, 722,730 qualify for secondary school and tertiary institutions and will be selected for various educational institutions next week.

The 64,251 students who did not receive a passing grade will be required to repeat Primary Seven.

Ms. Museveni indicated that these students should not be charged any fees if they are enrolled in Universal Primary Education schools.

“The encouragement I have for all those that passed PLE is that there are various opportunities for post-primary education in Secondary Schools as well as TVET,” Ms Museveni said

“And to those learners whose PLE results have not met their expectations, I encourage you to persevere and give PLE another try. As I stated last year, learners repeating P.7 in UPE schools, are still eligible to benefit from the capitation grant” Ms Museveni added.

Releasing the results on Thursday, Daniel Odongo, Executive Director of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), stated that male candidates achieved higher scores and a lower failure rate than female candidates.