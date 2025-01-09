Seven activists, who were arrested on Thursday while protesting alleged abuse of power and military rule by justice officials at Square Road, opposite the High Court of Uganda, were arraigned before the Buganda Road Magistrates Court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, they denied the charge of causing a public nuisance.

The group, composed of four women and three men, includes a lawyer, a law student, two journalists, a university student, and two other individuals.

The court heard that on January 9, 2025, along Square Road, opposite the High Court of Uganda in Kampala’s Central Division, the defendants positioned themselves on the road in a way that caused danger or inconvenience to traffic.

The activists are Godwin Tokozi (a lawyer), Otheino George Victor (a law student), Agather Atuhaire (a journalist), Mubala Akram Obed, Soita Khatondi Wepukulu, Aloikin Praise Opoloje (a student at Makerere University), and Kobusingye Norah (a journalist).

The group was granted bail of Shs1 million each and ordered to return to court on January 29, 2025, for the hearing.