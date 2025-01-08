The outgoing Acting Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Frank Rusa, handed over office to the newly appointed Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki on Wednesday.

Buzeki vowed to fight corruption within the Authority using existing mechanisms, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) unit and the established hotline. She aims to minimize interaction between KCCA staff and the public by utilizing digital platforms as a means of combating corruption.

Buzeki also acknowledged the ongoing challenge of solid waste management in the city and pledged to find a lasting solution by embracing modern technology. Additionally, she pledged to leverage Kampala’s potential to improve the city.

“I have listened critically to my colleague about fast-tracking acquiring land for disposal of the waste generated in the city,” she said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at City Hall, Rusa noted that despite assuming office during challenging times, he successfully led his team to ensure effective service delivery. He also thanked the President for the opportunity to serve.